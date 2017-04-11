Veteran’s Day ceremony planned Nov. 11

11/04/2017 COUNTY LIFE 0

Montague County will celebrate veterans during a special ceremony at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 at the courthouse square.
Activities will center around the county veterans memorial at the courthouse and new names of veterans will be unveiled.
There will be some patriotic speakers and other activities.
The Nocona Veterans of Foreign Wars Post will be serving a lunch at the fire hall as a fundraiser for a museum project.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes