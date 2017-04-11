Montague County will celebrate veterans during a special ceremony at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 at the courthouse square.
Activities will center around the county veterans memorial at the courthouse and new names of veterans will be unveiled.
There will be some patriotic speakers and other activities.
The Nocona Veterans of Foreign Wars Post will be serving a lunch at the fire hall as a fundraiser for a museum project.
Veteran’s Day ceremony planned Nov. 11
