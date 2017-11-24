Wilson LeGrand Wade

October 18, 1943 – November 20, 2017

CANTON – Wilson LeGrand Wade, 74, died on Nov. 20, 2017 in Canton, TX.

A memorial celebration will be at a later date.

Wade was born Oct.18, 1943 in Graham. He had been a resident of Canton for 14 years, formerly living in Bowie. He graduated from Merkel High School in 1962, and attended Navarro College and Abilene Christian. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves and retired after a career in sales.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow Wilson Wade and Dorothy Wade; and brother, Danny Wade.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda N. Wade, Canton; three children, Allyson Wade Rhone, Midland, Justin Wade, Flower Mound and Chance Wade, Bowie; and four grandchildren, Charlie Rhone and Nancy Rhone, Midland, and Emily Wade and Gracie Wade, Flower Mound.

Memorials may be made to VITAS Hospital, 2716 Lee Street, Greenville, TX 75401 or charity of your choice.