Forestburg Skyler Sandusky earns the best individual story of the year by competing at the state track meet in three events, the high jump, long jump and the 400 meter, and walking away with a bronze medal in the high jump.

Not only was Sandusky’s performance great, but his bronze medal was the highest finish of any athlete or team this past year.

