Melanie Potter has been named to fill the position of family and community health agent in Montague County’s AgriLife Extension office and began her new duties on Nov. 30.

The agent position has been vacant since last June when Elsie Lacey left to take another job. Justin Hansard, agriculture agent, has been handling the extension office along with secretary Carolyn Bell.

Potter comes to north Texas from a similar post in San Saba County, where she worked the last four years.

