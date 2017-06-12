The Bowie Lady Rabbits persevered through the Pottsboro tournament despite stiff competition and a plague of injuries, wrapping it up on Saturday with two losses and three wins.

The Lady Rabbits faced Melissa on Thursday in the opening game of the Pottsboro Lady Cardinal Classic, a team they struggled to defeat once already in the Fantasy of Lights tournament.

“We played really well for about three and a half quarters, then we hit a wall,” recalled Bowie Head Coach Chuck Hall. “They got up on us by eight to 10, we cut it back to three and just lost our energy. We quit scoring and they beat us by 11.”

