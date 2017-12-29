Addie Ledelle Walker

December 12, 1922 – December 20, 2017

BOWIE – Addie Ledelle Walker, 95, beloved mother, wife and treasured friend, went peacefully in her sleep to meet her Lord Jesus Christ.

She joyfully reunited in heaven with her husband Thomas, son, Perry, gradddaughter, Toshia, parents, John and Etoy Simmons, and her many friends and relatives who went before her.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Jan. 3, 2018 at Heritage Memory Mortuary at 131 Grove Avenue in Prescott.

Addie was born in Paducah on Dec. 12, 1922 and turned 95 this December. She had six siblings, Troy, Hope, John, Norma, Leon and Evalee. She married Thomas P. Walker on June 12, 1942 and enjoyed almost 60 happy years of marriage before his passing.

After 20 years as a U.S. Air Force family living in Texas, Montana, Utah, Florida and Athens, Greece, Addie and Thomas settled in Mt. Holly, NJ. They were active in the First Baptist Church, owned a Subaru dealership and worked for another 20 years.

Moving back to Texas to be with family, they made a home in Bowie. Addie was a deaconess chairperson, a hospice resale volunteer and cashier, on the Senior Citizen Board and very active in the First Baptist Church as an adult Sunday school teacher and leader in many groups.

After a double back surgery, her daughters moved Addie to Prescott to live alternately with them in their neighboring homes on Happy Valley. Joining First Baptist, now Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, Addie made dozens of new friends and admirers for her energy, loving nature and spiritual maturity. She lived a beautiful Christian life all of her years and was a model to her family of the best kind of life and death.

She is survived by sister Norma; her daughters, Jeanne and Linda; four grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

