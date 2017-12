Bowie High School senior Addy Cook realized a personal goal last weekend by competing at the University Interscholastic League state meet.

Teammate Kamryn Cantwell shattered yet another milestone on her way to greatness in her signature event – the 400-meter dash.

Those were the storylines from the UIL Conference 3A meet, which took place at sun-splashed Mike A. Myers Stadium.

