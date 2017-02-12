Bowie bands ready Christmas concerts

Celebrate the Christmas season with music and dinner presented by the Bowie band program.

The junior high Christmas concert will be on Dec. 12. A spaghetti dinner will be served starting at 5 p.m. with the concert at 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be in the cafeteria and concert in the auditorium.

On Dec. 14 the high school band will have its holiday show with a spaghetti dinner at 5 p.m. and the concert at 6:30 p.m.

Cost for dinner will be $10 for adults, $5 for children four-12 and free for those under four.

Boosters also are looking for food donations. Call the band hall at 689-2845 with questions.