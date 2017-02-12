Bowie Chamber of Commerce seeking director nominees

The Bowie Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations to fill vacancies on its board of directors.

These directors serve a three-year term. Potential members must be “members in good standing” of the chamber, plus believe in and actively support the mission of the chamber.

Board members will actively participate in strategic planning, goal setting, financial oversight and chamber advocacy within the community. The candidate should be interested in promoting Bowie businesses, increasing tourism and supporting economic growth.

