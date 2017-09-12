Bowie City Council to fill vacancy

The Bowie City Council will fill its one vacancy when it meets at 6 p.m. on Dec. 12 in the council chambers.

This vacancy opened up after Gaylynn Burris moved into the mayor’s position from the north ward precinct one, she was appointed to a few months earlier.

Applications from potential appointees were solicited by the council and five were received from Tracey Gilbow, Kendel Hickenbottom, Tawni Jones, Thomas Kent and Craig Stallcup. The appointee will fill the one year remaining on the unexpired term and take the oath Tuesday night.

The council also will set a final date to stop accepting city manager applications. City Secretary Sandy Page said they have received a total of 21 submissions.

New council members will receive the annual post-election orientation and discussion of duties given by City Attorney Tracey Jennings.

City officials will consider purchasing a new ambulance after a 2008 unit was “totaled” by the insurance company after a recent accident. New ambulances run about $200,000.

In other agenda items Comcell will give an update on broadband service and a pair of appointments will be made to the library board.