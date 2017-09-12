Bowie city finance director resigning

Along with finding a new city manager, the City of Bowie will have to fill the pending vacancy of Finance Director Renee Lawson who submitted her resignation this week effective Jan. 1.

City Secretary Sandy Page said Lawson tendered her resignation on Monday. Instead of immediately starting a search to fill the job, Mayor Gaylynn Burris reported they will move forward with the city manager search and let that person have some input into the replacement.

Assistant Finance Director Carrie Moore will be handling the duties in the interim.

