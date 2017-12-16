Bowie Council fills vacancy; Dec. 20th last day to accept city manager resumes

The Bowie City Council wrapped up 2017 Tuesday night with its final meeting of the year filling a council vacancy and making plans to move forward with finding a new city manager position.

On Nov. 16 the newly elected council members and mayor took office with the precinct one north ward seat becoming vacant as Gaylynn Burris moved up to mayor. Applications for interested citizens were taken with five submitted.

Craig Stallcup, an information technology project manager and resident of Bowie for 26 years, was selected. Stallcup has been active in many community projects including the Booster Club, helping organize the Hall of Honor and its selections.

Councilor Terry Gunter made the motion for Stallcup, which was seconded by Machelle Mills. Councilor Arlene Bishop cast the lone “no” vote on the motion.

The city also made plans to work with a new company that is bringing fiber optic service into Bowie and considered whether or not to buy a new or used ambulance to replace the one totaled in a recent wreck.

Read the full story in the weekend News.