Bowie defeats rival Nocona on the road in a game of two halves

It was a district rival showdown at Nocona for the Bowie Lady Rabbits as the game became a tale of two different halves.

The Lady Rabbits were able to hold on to get the win 37-34, but the Lady Indians stormed back from a big deficit to almost steal it from them.

It was a packed gym on both sides that led to an electric atmosphere usually reserved for playoff games.

Bowie was coming off of a great first week in district going 2-0, earning an easy win against Boyd and a more comfortable than expected win against Paradise.

Nocona had foul issues in their opening district game against Paradise that led to their loss and started late against a Boyd team but still won to go 1-1 in their first week.

