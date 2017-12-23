Bowie defeats rival Nocona on the road in a game of two halves

Bowie senior Madison Hill goes up for a shot in the in the Lady Rabbits 39-36 win at Nocona on Tuesday. Hill finished with 4 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

It was a district rival showdown at Nocona for the Bowie Lady Rabbits as the game became a tale of two different halves.
The Lady Rabbits were able to hold on to get the win 37-34, but the Lady Indians stormed back from a big deficit to almost steal it from them.

Nocona Lady Indians sophomore Trystin Fenoglio drives to the basket as Bowie senior Kamryn Cantwell contests her shot. Fenoglio was the leading scorer of the game, finishing with 19 points. Most of her baskets came from drives, with her either finishing or her getting fouled. Cantwell led the Lady Rabbits with 16 points.

It was a packed gym on both sides that led to an electric atmosphere usually reserved for playoff games.
Bowie was coming off of a great first week in district going 2-0, earning an easy win against Boyd and a more comfortable than expected win against Paradise.
Nocona had foul issues in their opening district game against Paradise that led to their loss and started late against a Boyd team but still won to go 1-1 in their first week.

To read the full story. pickup a weekend edition of the Bowie News.

