The Bowie Bass high school club competed at Lake Texoma on Saturday.

It was a tough, but fairly good day for the club as four of the five teams were able to catch some fish.

The team of Jeremy Stone and Kyler Ratliff had the best day for Bowie as they caught four fish for a weight of 10.24 pounds. This was good enough for 16th place.

To read the whole story, get a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie news.