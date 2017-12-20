Bowie ISD moves ahead with energy efficiency project

By BARBARA GREEN

Bowie School Trustees voted to pursue a project development agreement with E3 Entegral Solutions for an energy efficiency project for the district.

The board met for an early morning session at 7 a.m. on Monday.

Mike Cothran of Entegral presented the project development agreement which is the first step in a design-build project that can address energy needs and uses within the district.

The scope of work considered will include: HVAC replacements, lighting retrofit with exterior and interior retrofit; energy management system optimization; power factor correction and electrical optimization; renewable opportunities; water conservation measures; and other facility improvements or conservation measures.

