Bowie outlasts Nocona

The much hyped opening game between the Bowie Jackrabbits at the Nocona Indians on Tuesday night lived up to it as it came down to the last possession.

Bowie survived a late onslaught by Nocona in the fourth quarter and hung on to win 59-56 in the final game before Christmas break.

The Jackrabbits came in as the third ranked team in the state according to the latest coaching poll and also the first game fully healthy.

Senior Jeffery Howard was slated to play his first game since his sophomore season, where he was the district MVP, due to several knee injuries. Bowie had just scored a crucial win the previous game as they beat the big school, down the road Decatur, in their gym on Dec. 15.

The Indians came in ranked 14 in the state in the latest coaching poll and were looking to prove the experts wrong. They would have the home court, advantage but knew plenty of Bowie fans would make the short trip.

The gym was packed on the rainy Tuesday night. Water had made its way onto the court by that time of the night due to a combination of fans wet shoes walking on the sides of the court and humidity.

Certain parts of the court for players who did not have the right shoes became slick and players on defense had a tough time making sudden movements.

