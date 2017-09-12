Bowie remains in Class 3A

The numbers are out and the news is good for Montague County schools as the University Interscholastic League (UIL) released the cutoff numbers for schools across the state to reclassify. One school on the bubble was Bowie ISD, as it came in only eight kids short of going up a classification into 4A. Forestburg came in just under the moving up to 1A Division I, with the cutoff number being 55.5 and Forestburg turning in 54. One school is dropping down one division. Gold-Burg will be dropping down to the 1A Division II level after turning in 22 kids.

