Bowie Rural VFD loses firefighter; funeral Saturday

Charles Patterson, a firefighter with the Bowie Rural Volunteer Fire Department since its inception in 2007, died on Thursday after experiencing a cardiac event on Dec. 1 while fighting a house fire.

A graveside service for the 60-year-old is planned for 2 p.m. on Dec. 9 at Lindale Cemetery north of Bowie. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 8 at the White Family Funeral Home.

Patterson collapsed in the front yard of a structure fire on State Highway 59 the department was working the morning of Dec. 1.

