Bowie theater students present holiday variety show

Eight Bowie High School students will be attending Theatrefest in Galveston in January auditioning for hundreds of colleges and trying to earn scholarships.

Teacher Candace Mercer said they will attend classes and learn more about theatre and what it has to offer. These eight students also will be teaching a professional development class to teachers and directors from across the state.

To raise money for this trip these students are producing and directing their own Christmas variety show featuring son and dance. The show will be at 2 p.m. on Dec. 16 and Dec. 17 in the junior high auditorium.

Each student traveling to Galveston has responsibilities in helping produce the show and 20 more BHS students have volunteered to help.

The show will last about 45 minutes and children are encouraged to attend. Santa will be making a visit so bring a camera for free photos. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.