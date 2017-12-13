Bowie tops Australians; finishes fourth at Decatur

It was an up and down tournament for the Bowie Jackrabbit boys basketball team at Decatur last week.

A strong beginning on the opening day of the tournament ultimately led to a fourth place finish against competition from mostly bigger schools. The Jackrabbits also received a test from some international competition from St. Joseph’s College from Sydney, Australia on Monday at home. Despite facing a height disadvantage in most games, Bowie was able hold its own.

For more details, read the full story in the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.