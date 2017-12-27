Bowie VFW Post readies New Year’s Eve Bash

The Bowie Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8789 will celebrate New Year’s Eve with live music and dancing.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 for the part at 707 Nelson. Three bands will perform: Monty Dawson Band, Dani Carson and Jeff and Lori in Southern Trail.

Enjoy the New Year’s Eve Party where there is no cover charge. The kitchen will be open.