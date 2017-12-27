The Bowie Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8789 will celebrate New Year’s Eve with live music and dancing.
Doors open at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 for the part at 707 Nelson. Three bands will perform: Monty Dawson Band, Dani Carson and Jeff and Lori in Southern Trail.
Enjoy the New Year’s Eve Party where there is no cover charge. The kitchen will be open.
Bowie VFW Post readies New Year’s Eve Bash
The Bowie Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8789 will celebrate New Year’s Eve with live music and dancing.
Leave a Reply