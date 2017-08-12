Bryon Douglas Reed

December 9, 1957 – December 5, 2017

PLANO – Byron Douglas Reed, 59, died Dec. 5, 2017 in Plano, TX.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Dec.7 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service was at 10 a.m. Dec. 8 in the chapel of The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. Burial followed in Cowboy’s Last Ride Cemetery.

Reed was born Dec. 9, 1957 in Bowie. He attended Bowie High School and was in the U.S. Navy.

He is survived by his sons, Rowdy Reed, C.J. Reed and Bodie Reed all of Lubbock; two grandchildren; father, Jamie Reed, Bowie; mother, June Penn, Bowie; mother to his children, Myrna Reed, Lubbock; brother, Floyd Reed, Bowie and three nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.