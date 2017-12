Members of the BTX Bike Rally Board presented a $2,500 check to members of the Bowie Volunteer Fire Department in support of its annual Christmas toy drive on Saturday. Funds are raised through the annual bike rally that takes place during Chicken and Bread Days. Pictured are: John Blackburn and Lee Adams of the BVFD, Beth Winingham, Wade Bullock, Deb Murdoch and Rick Murdock, all of the BTX Rally. Bullock also is a volunteer fireman. (Photo by Dani Blackburn)