Calvin C. Duckworth

August 29, 1925 – December 14, 2017

NOCONA- Calvin C. Duckworth, 92, died on Dec. 14, 2017 in Nocona, TX.

A visitation was from 6-7 p.m. Dec. 18 at Jerry Woods Funeral Chapel in Nocona.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m. Dec. 19 at Bethel Baptist Church in Nocona with the Rev. Dale Berry officiating. Burial followed in Nocona Cemetery.

Duckworth was born on Aug. 29, 1925 in Eastland County to Wally Duckworth and Mac Westerman. He married Viola Hawkins Duckworth on Sept. 2, 1947 in Gainesville and was a barber in Nocona for 68 years. Duckworth was in the United States Navy during World War II.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Viola Duckworth; sons, Wayne and Bob Duckworth; brothers, R.C. Duckworth and Dow O’Dell Duckworth, and sisters, Dorothy and Joyce.

He is survived by his sons, Michael Duckworth, Keller and Randall Duckworth, Nocona; brothers, James Duckworth, Thackerville, OK and Cletus Duckworth, Arkansas; nine grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Nocona Military Heritage Plaza, P.O. Box 193, Nocona, TX 76255.