Easy champagne jello recipe that would be a perfect dessert for New Year’s Eve!
I’m trying to decide if jello can be considered dessert.
What do you think?
I feel like it all started way back when people brought jello molds to dinner parties. I tried to google “old fashioned jello desserts” because I wasn’t alive when jello was booming, and I got nothing! I really wanted to see some classic jello desserts.
Well.. this is how we do jello in 2016! In fun glasses, looking so sparkly, and layered.
Of course when I start thinking about ushering in 2016, I think about gold and champagne. Right in line with the champagne cherry poke cake and champagne cheesecake shooters I shared last year! So let’s keep going with the gold and champagne theme with these fun champagne jello cups!
These cups have 3 fun layers – a champagne jello layer, a sweetened condensed milk jello layer, and then another champagne jello layer. Plus there are gold sprinkles and a gold spoon!!
To get the gold sprinkles to stick to the rim of the glass you just need a little corn syrup. You can either use your finger, a small metal spatula or a small new paint brush to dab a little bit of corn syrup around the rim of the glass. Then turn the glass upside down into a shallow bowl of sprinkles and the sprinkles will stick! I added the sprinkles after the jello was set – I was slightly worried that the weight of the jello would cause it to fall out, but it didn’t! However, I would recommend going as fast as you can when placing the glass in the sprinkles.. no one wants to lose any jello!
The glasses I used are mongo, 15 oz! That’s a whole lot of jello in one cup. You could definitely use smaller glasses, like these 5 oz ones, that way you’ll have more glasses to go around! Happy New Year!
Champagne Jello Cups
Ingredients:
1st champagne layer
- 1 & 1/2 cups champagne
- 1/2 cup boiling water
- 1 gelatin packet
Creamy layer
- 1 can sweetened condensed milk
- 1 cup boiling water
- 1/2 cup cold water
- 1 gelatin packet
2nd champagne layer
- 1 & 1/2 cups champagne
- 1/2 cup boiling water
- 1 gelatin packet
For the rim
- gold sprinkles
- corn syrup
Directions:
- Gently pour the champagne into a mixing bowl.
- Measure out 1/2 cup of boiling water in a separate bowl then add 1 gelatin packet to the water, gently stirring.
- Once combined, pour the water/gelatin mixture into the champagne and gently stir.
- Divide the champagne jello into glasses. If you want the jello to set at an angle, place the glasses in a muffin or mini muffin pan at an angle to set in the refrigerator.
- Once the champagne jello has set, begin to prepare the creamy layer.
- In a mixing bowl, combine the sweetened condensed milk and 1 cup of boiling water. Stir to combine.
- In a separate bowl, combine the 1/2 cup cold water and 1 gelatin packet. Stir to mix. Allow the gelatin mixture to set for 2-3 minutes.
- Pour the gelatin mixture into the sweetened condensed milk mixture and stir to combine.
- Divide the creamy layer into the glasses. If you want the jello to set at an angle, place the glasses in a muffin or mini muffin pan at an angle to set in the refrigerator.
- Repeat the instructions for the champagne layer to add the final layer to the cups.
- Use a small amount of corn syrup and your finger, a small metal spatula or a small new paint brush to dab a little bit of corn syrup all around the rim of the glass.
- Then turn the glass upside down into a shallow bowl of sprinkles, moving it around until the rim is covered.
- Serve the jello or refrigerate until ready to serve.
