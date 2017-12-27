By The First Year

Easy champagne jello recipe that would be a perfect dessert for New Year’s Eve!

I’m trying to decide if jello can be considered dessert.

What do you think?

I feel like it all started way back when people brought jello molds to dinner parties. I tried to google “old fashioned jello desserts” because I wasn’t alive when jello was booming, and I got nothing! I really wanted to see some classic jello desserts.

Well.. this is how we do jello in 2016! In fun glasses, looking so sparkly, and layered.

Of course when I start thinking about ushering in 2016, I think about gold and champagne. Right in line with the champagne cherry poke cake and champagne cheesecake shooters I shared last year! So let’s keep going with the gold and champagne theme with these fun champagne jello cups!

These cups have 3 fun layers – a champagne jello layer, a sweetened condensed milk jello layer, and then another champagne jello layer. Plus there are gold sprinkles and a gold spoon!!

To get the gold sprinkles to stick to the rim of the glass you just need a little corn syrup. You can either use your finger, a small metal spatula or a small new paint brush to dab a little bit of corn syrup around the rim of the glass. Then turn the glass upside down into a shallow bowl of sprinkles and the sprinkles will stick! I added the sprinkles after the jello was set – I was slightly worried that the weight of the jello would cause it to fall out, but it didn’t! However, I would recommend going as fast as you can when placing the glass in the sprinkles.. no one wants to lose any jello!

The glasses I used are mongo, 15 oz! That’s a whole lot of jello in one cup. You could definitely use smaller glasses, like these 5 oz ones, that way you’ll have more glasses to go around! Happy New Year!