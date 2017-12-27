Champagne jello cups

By The First Year

Easy champagne jello recipe that would be a perfect dessert for New Year’s Eve!

I’m trying to decide if jello can be considered dessert.

What do you think?

I feel like it all started way back when people brought jello molds to dinner parties. I tried to google “old fashioned jello desserts” because I wasn’t alive when jello was booming, and I got nothing! I really wanted to see some classic jello desserts.

Well.. this is how we do jello in 2016! In fun glasses, looking so sparkly, and layered.

Of course when I start thinking about ushering in 2016, I think about gold and champagne. Right in line with the champagne cherry poke cake and champagne cheesecake shooters I shared last year! So let’s keep going with the gold and champagne theme with these fun champagne jello cups!

These cups have 3 fun layers – a champagne jello layer, a sweetened condensed milk jello layer, and then another champagne jello layer. Plus there are gold sprinkles and a gold spoon!!
To get the gold sprinkles to stick to the rim of the glass you just need a little corn syrup. You can either use your finger, a small metal spatula or a small new paint brush to dab a little bit of corn syrup around the rim of the glass. Then turn the glass upside down into a shallow bowl of sprinkles and the sprinkles will stick! I added the sprinkles after the jello was set – I was slightly worried that the weight of the jello would cause it to fall out, but it didn’t! However, I would recommend going as fast as you can when placing the glass in the sprinkles.. no one wants to lose any jello!

The glasses I used are mongo, 15 oz! That’s a whole lot of jello in one cup. You could definitely use smaller glasses, like these 5 oz ones, that way you’ll have more glasses to go around! Happy New Year!

Champagne Jello Cups

Print Recipe

Ingredients:

1st champagne layer

  • 1 & 1/2 cups champagne
  • 1/2 cup boiling water
  • 1 gelatin packet

Creamy layer

  • 1 can sweetened condensed milk
  • 1 cup boiling water
  • 1/2 cup cold water
  • 1 gelatin packet

2nd champagne layer

  • 1 & 1/2 cups champagne
  • 1/2 cup boiling water
  • 1 gelatin packet

For the rim

  • gold sprinkles
  • corn syrup

Directions:

  1. Gently pour the champagne into a mixing bowl.
  2. Measure out 1/2 cup of boiling water in a separate bowl then add 1 gelatin packet to the water, gently stirring.
  3. Once combined, pour the water/gelatin mixture into the champagne and gently stir.
  4. Divide the champagne jello into glasses. If you want the jello to set at an angle, place the glasses in a muffin or mini muffin pan at an angle to set in the refrigerator.
  5. Once the champagne jello has set, begin to prepare the creamy layer.
  6. In a mixing bowl, combine the sweetened condensed milk and 1 cup of boiling water. Stir to combine.
  7. In a separate bowl, combine the 1/2 cup cold water and 1 gelatin packet. Stir to mix. Allow the gelatin mixture to set for 2-3 minutes.
  8. Pour the gelatin mixture into the sweetened condensed milk mixture and stir to combine.
  9. Divide the creamy layer into the glasses. If you want the jello to set at an angle, place the glasses in a muffin or mini muffin pan at an angle to set in the refrigerator.
  10. Repeat the instructions for the champagne layer to add the final layer to the cups.
  11. Use a small amount of corn syrup and your finger, a small metal spatula or a small new paint brush to dab a little bit of corn syrup all around the rim of the glass.
  12. Then turn the glass upside down into a shallow bowl of sprinkles, moving it around until the rim is covered.
  13. Serve the jello or refrigerate until ready to serve.

