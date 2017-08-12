Charles Edward Patterson

June 22, 1957 – December 7, 2017

BOWIE – Charles Edward Patterson, 60, passed away Dec. 7, 2017 in Decatur, TX.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 8 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 9 at Lindale Cemetery outside of Bowie.

Charles was born June 22, 1957 in Morgan City, LA to Edward Weldon and Margaret Ann (Adams) Patterson. He graduated from Gold-Burg High School in 1975 and attended North Central Texas College in Gainesville for two years. He worked for Gibbins, INC. for 40 years.

He loved to raise cattle and gardening and was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a volunteer for numerous rural fire departments, including Stoneburg, Salona and Bowie.

Charles will be remembered with love and appreciation for his years as a devoted husband and father, and his service to the community.

Charles is preceded in death by his father, E.W. “Pat” Patterson and mother, Margaret Patterson.

He is survived by his wife, Connie Patterson, Bowie; daughter, Bethany Patterson, Bowie; brother-in-laws, Joe Sanders and wife Ann, Deryl Sanders and wife Linda, and Mike Sanders and Charmie Sanders all of Bowie; father and mother-in-law, Buster and Edna Sanders; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made in honor of Charles to the Bowie Rural Fire Department.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

