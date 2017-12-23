Chief Peta’s playground receives ground through historical society

Eleven qualifying organizations have been awarded TNMP Power Grants for investment in communities served by Texas-New Mexico Power.

The grants, from the TNMP Fund, were made available to organizations for use in community safety, economic development, education and environmental efforts.

A total of $50,000 in funding was available. More than 40 nonprofits, municipalities and school districts applied for the grants, which were for up to $5,000 each.

“There are organizations doing great work in communities we serve across the state,” TNMP President Neal Walker said. “We’re glad we’re able to pitch in, too.”

Recipients are:

• North Montague County Historical Society and Museum: $5,000 toward upgrading and improving Enid Justin City Park in Nocona.

Phase one of the playground tot land was completed this past summer.