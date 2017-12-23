Christ Can Food Bank changes hands from Carters to MCCC

By BARBARA GREEN

The Christ Can Food Bank is now being operated by the Montague County Cowboy Church continuing the food ministry created by Larry and Carolyn Carter in Montague.

This transition has been in the works the past several months, after founder Larry Carter approached the church about taking over the operation.

Christ Can Food Bank was established in March 2011 by Larry and his late wife, Carolyn who died in September. The couple established the food bank originally as part of their church tithe serving citizens in Montague, Saint Jo and Forestburg.

It was created by the Carters as an independently owned 501C3-nonprofit designed to help meet the needs of the temporarily unemployed, disabled and elderly of their community.

