City of Bowie, fire department recognizes for new public protection class

The City of Bowie and its fire department received an award of achievement from the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office for reading a new public protection class rating of two.

The Insurance Service Office informed the entities in July it would drop one class from three to two following a March inspection. When it comes to fire protection ratings moving down a class is a good thing said Fire Chief Doug Page.

This new rating goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2018.

The PPC is a nationwide classification system used by the ISO to reflect a community’s local fire protection for property insurance rating purposes.

Page accepted the plaque from the fire marshal’s office presented by Mayor Gaylynn Burris at the Dec. 12 council meeting.

Jesse Williams, PPC oversight officer with the state fire marshal, stated this award is presented in official recognition of outstanding dedication in providing exemplary fire protection services to the community.

