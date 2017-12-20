Come see the Kell House decorated for the holidays

We have three ways for you to come see the Kell House decorated in all its Christmas finery this week before it’ll be closed until 2018!

Regular weekday tours will take place 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday (closed Wednesday) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

We will be part of Downtown’s Candlewalk on Thursday, December 21st, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Come see our favorites Elves!

Or come enjoy the Kell House with a special Candelight tour on Saturday. December 23rd from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is $5.