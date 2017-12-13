Commissioners approve road crossings despite citizens’ asking for a delay

By BARBARA GREEN

Despite a pair of citizens asking them to delay approval of a series of road crossings for a gas pipeline, the Montague County Commissioners Monday approved the crossings, which had been tabled from an Oct. 23 meeting.

TARGA NGL Pipeline has submitted applications for road crossings on the following roads: Durham, Thweatt, Admire, Odom, Talley, Thompson, Starkey, Catholic Cemetery, Jim Need, Mallard, Dry Valley, Posey Brewer, Huddleston, Lake Valley, McClain and Sunset School Roads, located in precincts one and four. The crossings would be road bores underneath the county roads.

At the October meeting, Stephen Kirkland, a resident on Faulkner Road, asked the court to delay action to allow the landowners time to talk with TARGA officials about the route and other concerns.

The court agreed to delay action 90 days. However, the item came back on the agenda 45 days into the 90 days.

County Judge Rick Lewis said while they had put in 90 days, TARGA has filled out its applications and paid the fees, which have been deposited; so it would be prudent to either accept or deny he added.

During public comments three people discussed the crossings.

