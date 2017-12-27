County commissioners wrap up 2017 with Thursday meeting

Montague County Commissioners will wrap up 2017 when they meet at 9 a.m. on Dec. 28.

An executive session is scheduled to discuss security devices or security audits. Any action will be made back in open session.

There will be a hearing on vacating an alleyway in the town of Stoneburg. The surrounding property is owned by the same person, who made the request, and the alley has never been used.

A recommendation from Perdue, Brandon, Fielder, Collins & Mott, LLP to refund taxes paid by the Shakan Corporation on one acre in the Willaby Tullons Survey will be considered. The tax attorneys also will recommend rescinding a court order pertaining to three acres in the Anderson Buffington Survey and refunding taxes paid by Steven L. Santos.

Other topics will include the monthly consent agenda, a road crossing on Whispering Oaks Trail and accepting the continuing education transcript of Tax Assessor-Collector Syd Nowell.