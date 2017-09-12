County treasurer’s race gains two more candidates

In Montague County the race for county treasurer gained two additional candidates as three run for the job.

Filing for the March 2018 party primaries will run through Dec. 11 with the respective party chairpersons. Mari-Kathryn Braswell, chairman of the county Republican Party, reports a total of 13 candidates have filed for the party ballot in the local races.

Tony Desmuke, chairman of the county Democratic Party, said there have been no filings for local races.

The race for county treasurer continues to grow. Brandi Shipman, Nocona, former elections administrator and county indigent health office, has filed to run for county treasurer, along with Charley Lanier, Forestburg, retired businessman and member of the Forestburg School Board.They join assistant treasurer Lavonda Langford who also has filed. Linda McGaughyey has said she will not seek re-election.

Read the full story in the weekend News.