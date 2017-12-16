Cross Timbers Aquifer finalized; UTGCD to adopt DFCs on Dec. 18

A special Dec. 18 called meeting of the Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District Board of Directors will consider the Desired Future Conditions prepared by the Groundwater Management Area 8, which includes the four-county district.

The meeting will begin at 4:45 p.m. Monday at the district office located at 1250 E. State Highway 199 in Springtown.

The UTGCD includes Montague, Wise, Parker and Hood Counties and was established in 2007 to manage the groundwater resources in those counties through the Texas Water Plan. It is one of 11 groundwater districts located all or partially in GMA 8.

This meeting comes on the heels of the Texas Water Development Board approving the groundwater district’s request to designate the four Paleozoic Aquifers: Wichita, Cisco-Bowie, Canyon and Strawn be designated collectively as one minor aquifer.

http://bowienewsonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/UTGCD-Special-Called-Agenda-Signed.pdf

Read the full story in the weekend News.