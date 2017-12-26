Donna Jean Unger

September 17, 1940 – December 23, 2017

BOWIE – Donna Jean Unger, 77, passed away on Dec. 23, 2017 in Denton, TX.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 27 at The White Family Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 28 at the St. Peter Lutheran Church in Bowie with the Rev. Larry Knoblock officiating. Interment will follow at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Bowie.

Donna was born Sept. 17, 1940 in Littlefield to Clifton and Florine (Abernathy) Petty. She grew up in Odessa and graduated from Odessa High School.

Donna married Don Unger on May 22, 1959 in Odessa and together they raised three daughters. She was a homemaker.

She enjoyed cooking, reading and spending time at her Bible study class. She will be remembered with love and appreciation as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Gail Hanson and brother, Terry Landrum.

She is survived by her husband Don Unger, Bowie; daughters, Kim Hagner and husband Mark, McKinney, Traci Unger, Dallas and Cindy Patterson, Dallas; grandchildren, Suzanne Transier and husband James, Kimberly Williams and husband Billy, Ryan Smith, Zane Unger, Katie Patterson, Kelsie Patterson and Samantha Patterson; great grandchildren, Tanner Transier, Addison Transier, Billy Williams and Mark Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

