Dorris J. Ezzell

April 13, 1936 – December 22, 2017

RINGGOLD – Dorris J. Ezzell, 81, died on Dec. 22, 2017 in Nocona, TX.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 30 at Lake City United Methodist Church, 300 E. Hundley, Lake Dallas with the minister Renée Lawson officiating.

Ezzell was born on April 13, 1936 to A.L. “Peck” Durham and Edna Hughes Durham in Ryan, OK. She married Jack Ezzell on April 23, 1952 in Wichita Falls. They were married for 65 years and sheworked as a beautician in Lake Dallas for 45 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Matthew Webb.

She is survived by her husband, Jack Ezzell, Ringgold; children, Loyed Ezzell, Hickory Creek and Peggy Sue Harvey, Graford; sister, Margie Bishop, Burlington, CO; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers send memorials to Lake City Education Foundation Matthew Webb Scholarship Endowment, c/o www.lakecitiesed.com.