Gold-Burg to receive fiber optic lines

Gold-Burg Independent School District received the good news it will receive $272,500 in funding that will provide fiber optic lines to improve the district’s web connectivity.

Trustees met Monday night and learned of the acceptance of the Texas Classroom Connectivity Special Construction State Match funds for the E-rate project. Comcell is the contractor handling the construction for the district that will lay about 10 miles of lines from Ringgold to Gold-Burg.

