Gold-Burg Trustees meet Monday

Gold-Burg Independent School District Trustees will meeting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 18 in the school cafeteria.

Superintendent Roger Ellis will report on the Texas Classroom Connectivity Special Construction State Match that will bring fiber optic service to the district.

He also will report on a Freedom of Information request and special education tests passing rates.

Principal Kim Williams will provide updates on attendance and student count, along with UIL results, academics and coming events.

Action items include progress on the development of the District of Innovation Plan, board operating procedures, the sale of struck-off property and board goals.

Trustees will consider how to fill a board vacancy following the death of BJ Rainey last month.

The superintendent’s annual evaluation wraps up the agenda and will take place in executive session.