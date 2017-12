Bowie area fire departments battled this house fire 880 Pink Wilson Road about 4:15 p.m. Thursday. The home was fully involved when firefighters arrived. Residents at the home were Bonita Proctor and her granddaughter, Bertie Proctor. They were able to escape unharmed reported Bowie Rural Fire Chief Randall Preuninger who said Friday it appears a space heater may have been the cause of the fire, but that is a preliminary investigation. (Photo by Barbara Green)