By Coupons and Freebies Mom

The winter weather can be really hard on your skin, and the holidays can be a stress! Help yourself relax and enjoy a pampering treat with this simple Homemade Peppermint Sugar Scrub. It gently exfoliates dry winter skin and leaves behind soft glowing skin that smells lightly of the refreshing scent of peppermint. Perfect to treat yourself for the holidays or to make and fill up a pretty jar to gift to friends and family. Homemade Christmas gifts are a great way to save money, and this one is easy and inexpensive! Plus, sugar scrubs are one of the simplest diy beauty recipes, and you will LOVE how it makes you feel! This post is part of our 12 Days of Handmade Christmas Gifts 2016 series! See the rest of the series here: Hand Made Christmas Gifts!

Homemade Peppermint Sugar Scrub

Ingredients for Homemade Peppermint Sugar Scrub:

1 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup coconut oil, melted

2 tsp. rosehip oil or almond oil-optional

8-10 drops peppermint essential oil

8-10 peppermints

Directions:

Place the mints in a mini food processor or coffee grinder. Pulverize until they are dust. We have purchased a coffee grinder just for our diy beauty projects, and you may want to consider this if you plan on doing a lot of DIY beauty products too!

Combine sugar, oils, and peppermint dust in a large bowl.

Add peppermint essential oil to scent to your desired strength. We like ours pretty strong so it leaves a wonderful scent behind and the aroma is great for cold season as well.

Stir well to combine ingredients thoroughly.

Transfer the sugar scrub to a pint mason jar or other container with a tight fitting lid and keep in a dry place. Also we suggest NOT placing a glass jar anywhere in your bathroom. If you plan to keep it there, use a plastic jar to avoid breakage!

To use: Scoop out a generous amount of scrub and vigorously scrub onto wet skin in bath or shower, rinse skin well and pat dry with a towel. Rinse shower floor out well, as it can make it slippery.

If you liked this Homemade Peppermint Body Scrub, be sure to check out our 12 Days of Homemade Christmas Gifts 2015 series and our 12 Days of Handmade Christmas Gifts 2014 series, where you’ll find other great inexpensive DIY Homemade Gifts!