It’s not too late for a flu shot

The Texas Department of State Health Services encourages people to protect themselves and their loved ones this holiday season by getting a flu shot now. With flu-like illness on the rise, it’s not too late for everyone six months of age and older to get vaccinated.

People can find out where flu shots are available at texasflu.org or by contacting their health care provider.

“Getting the flu vaccine is the most important thing you can do right now to help protect yourself from influenza,” according to Dr. Jennifer Shuford, DSHS infectious disease medical officer.

