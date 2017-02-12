Jackrabbits compete in Gayno Shelton Hardwood Classic

The Bowie High School boy’s basketball team suffered their first defeat of the season on Tuesday night at the hands of 15th-ranked Class 4A Hirschi by a final score of 41-43.

A lack of rebounds and blocking out doomed the Jackrabbits, who were outscored by one point in the first, two points in the second and one point in the third.

The team put up a fight in the fourth, out scoring the Huskies 15-13, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the lead Hirschi had built.

