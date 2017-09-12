Jackrabbits open tournament on top

A tough loss on the road on Tuesday was made up for with a good first day at the Decatur tournament on Thursday for the Bowie Jackrabbits basketball team. Burkburnett outscored the Jackrabbits 25-9 in the fourth quarter on their way to winning 69-57. Bowie then traveled to Decatur for their second tournament of the year on Thursday, playing Weatherford first in the morning, winning 73-56, and Wakeland in the evening, winning 57-49.

