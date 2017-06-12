Jackrabbits take consolation

The Bowie High School boy’s basketball team lost just one game in the first Gayno Shelton Hardwood Classic, earning the consolation championship.

Bowie’s Gary Mosley was named to the all-tournament team after leading the Jackrabbits against an impressive field in the three-day tournament which drew hundreds of people to the town.

“It was a really good tournament,” said Bowie Head Basketball Coach Doug Boxell. “It was good for our community, it brought a lot of people into Bowie. We had a lot of good comments and the parents helped with the hospitality room and gate. The Booster Club parents ran the concession stand. There were a lot of people helping out and doing a lot of things that make a tournament run smoothly.”

The tournament included a total of 48 teams with 16 teams in three divisions with both the Bowie varsity and junior varsity in action.

