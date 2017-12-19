Jennie Lee Conway

July 17, 1935 – December 17, 2017

FORESTBURG – Jennie Lee Conway, 82, died on Dec. 17, 2017 in Gainesville, TX.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 19 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Perryman Cemetery in Forestburg.

Conway was born July 17, 1935 to John and Ola Mae (Scott) Shults in the Dewey Community near Forestburg. She graduated from Forestburg High School in 1953. She was a farm and ranch hand, and a member of Forestburg Riding Club.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, William F. Conway and brother, Arnold Ray Shults.

She is survived by her brothers, Dale Shults, Bo Shults and Donnie Shults all of Forestburg; two nephews; a niece; and numerous great nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.