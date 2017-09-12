Jordan Neal joins Bowie News as sports editor

The Bowie News introduces Jordan A. Neal as its new sports editor who began his duties this week.

The 26-year-old Neal hails from Midlothian where he attended high school graduating in 2009. He earned a bachelor of arts degree in sports media from Oklahoma State University in May 2015 with a specialization in print media.

From 2015-2017, Neal worked as a sports and education reporter and later sports editor for the Kaufman Herald covering education and district-wide events, plus all varsity-level sports for three school districts on a weekly deadline.

Prior to the Kaufman paper he was a sports writer for the Stilly Post covering the Stillwater Pioneers varsity football team during the fall of 2014. While at OSU he worked on the Daily O’Collegian as a beat writer covering women’s golf for the Cowgirls and game summaries for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Michael Winter, publisher of The Bowie News, said the staff is excited to welcome Neal and his enthusiasm and genuine interest in covering local sports to the team.

Neal has already jumped into local basketball coverage and invites those with story and photo ideas to email him at: sports@bowienews online.com or call him at 872-2247.