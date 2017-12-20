Judge dismisses Oak Shores Assn. lawsuit against county seeking road maintenance

By BARBARA GREEN

District Judge Jack McGaughey on Dec. 12 signed a final order in the Oak Shores Property Owners Association vs. Montague County lawsuit dismissing it for a lack of jurisdiction.

The property owners have been trying to force Montague County Precinct Four Commissioner Bob Langford to maintain the streets and roads within the subdivision; however, Langford and the county have said the roads were never dedicated and have never been maintained.

Oak Shores homeowners filed suit against the county in May claiming the county commissioners accepted the subdivision plat and there had been discussions about dedicating the roads to the county and county providing maintenance.

In a preliminary order issued on Nov. 15 McGaughey directed Robert Bass, representing the county, to prepare an order of dismissal citing several reasons, but in essence it was dismissed for a lack of jurisdiction.

