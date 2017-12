The Bowie Lady Jackrabbits were hitting on all cylinders in their opening district game at home against Boyd on Tuesday night.

With the team finally all healthy enough to play, coach Chuck Hall subbed frequently to keep the energy up as the Lady Jackrabbits dominated from the opening tip to win 60-21.

The game was never close after Bowie closed the first quarter up 15-6 and halftime up 34-11.

