Lady Rabbits open tournament with win

The Bowie Lady Rabbits started off their holiday tournament strong on Thursday with an easy, one sided win against Stephenville.

After a week and two days since their last game due to the holidays, the tournaments are a fun way for teams to shake off that bit of rust before they dive back into district play. The Lady Rabbits played in the Whataburger Tournament at Saginaw High School.

Bowie started a bit slow, but closed the first quarter on a 9-0 run to extend their lead to double digits, 18-6. After that, Stephenville could not close the gap.

The Lady Rabbits led 30-19 at halftime. Senior Kamryn Cantwell led the team with 21 points in the first half. Stephenville was trying to shoot at the rim on drives, but Bowie did a good job of always having someone there to contest the layup.

