Lady Rabbits top Mineral Wells

One strong quarter for the Bowie Lady Rabbits made the difference Tuesday night as the team came away with a 48-41 win against Mineral Wells.

The Lady Rabbits battled it out with the Lady Rams throughout the first two quarters, with neither team taking a clear lead and the two heading into the locker room at halftime tied 27-27.

However, the Lady Rabbits came out in the third and pounced ahead 15-3, leaving Mineral Wells struggling to recover from the point deficit.

“Mineral Wells is a good team and we played well against them,” said Bowie Lady Rabbit Head Coach Chuck Hall. “I was proud of our kids. I thought the young kids played really well. I thought Kamryn Cantwell, Madison Hill and Lauren Gill did a good job of keeping us organized on the court.”

